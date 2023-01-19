CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) Shares Up 3.6%

CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI – Get Rating) shot up 3.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $33.06 and last traded at $33.06. 2,366 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 624,384 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.92.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on CVR Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get CVR Energy alerts:

CVR Energy Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.72 and its 200 day moving average is $33.34.

CVR Energy Dividend Announcement

CVR Energy ( NYSE:CVI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. CVR Energy had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 48.37%. As a group, analysts predict that CVR Energy, Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.3%. CVR Energy’s payout ratio is 47.76%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CVR Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sterling Manor Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of CVR Energy by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Manor Financial LLC now owns 18,071 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 5,181 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVR Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of CVR Energy by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 261,540 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,762,000 after purchasing an additional 26,154 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of CVR Energy by 102.0% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 102,649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,438,000 after purchasing an additional 51,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVR Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $957,000. 95.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVR Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CVR Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CVR Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVR Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.