Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $804,000 Stock Holdings in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lessened its holdings in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,372 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Exponent were worth $804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EXPO. Kingfisher Capital LLC raised its holdings in Exponent by 2.5% during the third quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 35,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,075,000 after buying an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exponent by 16.5% during the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 18,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 2,648 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exponent by 10.9% during the third quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Exponent by 4.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Lindenwold Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Exponent by 3.0% during the third quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 3,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPO opened at $100.37 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.83 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.35. Exponent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.97 and a fifty-two week high of $112.06.

Exponent ( NASDAQ:EXPO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $115.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.00 million. Exponent had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 27.40%. Equities research analysts expect that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.53%.

In other news, VP Bradley A. James sold 575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.21, for a total transaction of $55,320.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $595,155.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

EXPO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Exponent in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Exponent in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

