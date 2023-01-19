Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) Trading 3.8% Higher

Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Rating) traded up 3.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.16 and last traded at $2.16. 46,662 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 5,281,233 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Gevo in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $2.30 target price on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on Gevo in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2.25 target price on the stock.

Gevo Trading Down 4.7 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.40. The company has a market cap of $479.19 million, a PE ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 3.03. The company has a current ratio of 24.49, a quick ratio of 24.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gevo

Gevo ( NASDAQ:GEVO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The energy company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.13). Gevo had a negative return on equity of 15.04% and a negative net margin of 13,031.14%. The firm had revenue of $0.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Gevo, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Gevo news, Director Andrew Marsh sold 41,904 shares of Gevo stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.04, for a total transaction of $85,484.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 203,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,266.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Gevo news, CFO L Lynn Smull sold 17,676 shares of Gevo stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.89, for a total transaction of $33,407.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 797,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,507,700.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Andrew Marsh sold 41,904 shares of Gevo stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.04, for a total value of $85,484.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 203,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,266.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,590 shares of company stock valued at $120,659 in the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Gevo

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GEVO. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Gevo by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,309,857 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $82,978,000 after acquiring an additional 11,479,096 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Gevo by 1,276.8% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,854,576 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,788,000 after acquiring an additional 3,574,604 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Gevo by 1,360.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,114,027 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,318,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900,744 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Gevo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,875,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Gevo by 112.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 3,461,757 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834,887 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.83% of the company’s stock.

Gevo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gevo, Inc operates as a renewable fuels company. It operates through four segments: Gevo, Agri-Energy, Renewable Natural Gas, and Net-Zero. The company commercializes gasoline, jet fuel, and diesel fuel to achieve zero carbon emissions, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions with sustainable alternatives.

