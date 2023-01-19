Park Avenue Securities LLC Acquires 544 Shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $801,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 8.5% in the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 1.2% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 3,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 1.0% in the second quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 4.9% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 9.7% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on KNSL. StockNews.com began coverage on Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $295.00 price target for the company. Compass Point upgraded Kinsale Capital Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $285.00 to $335.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $327.50.

Kinsale Capital Group Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:KNSL opened at $279.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 46.12 and a beta of 0.89. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $180.05 and a 1 year high of $334.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $285.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $274.96.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $216.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.02 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 24.56% and a net margin of 18.45%. Analysts forecast that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinsale Capital Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is 8.57%.

Insider Transactions at Kinsale Capital Group

In other news, Director James Joseph Ritchie sold 738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.35, for a total value of $231,990.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,636,086.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.16, for a total value of $1,110,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 313,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,410,947.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James Joseph Ritchie sold 738 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.35, for a total transaction of $231,990.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,636,086.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

About Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

