Park Avenue Securities LLC Cuts Holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD)

Park Avenue Securities LLC reduced its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,629 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund were worth $799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 1.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 64,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the period. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 23,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund stock opened at $12.26 on Thursday. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.70 and a twelve month high of $15.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.86 and its 200 day moving average is $12.16.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $0.041 per share. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes.

