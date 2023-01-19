Atour Lifestyle (NASDAQ:ATAT) Stock Price Down 11.4%

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATAT – Get Rating) shares were down 11.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $22.24 and last traded at $22.50. Approximately 4,379 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 331,202 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Bank of America started coverage on Atour Lifestyle in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company.

Get Atour Lifestyle alerts:

Atour Lifestyle Trading Down 1.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.28.

Atour Lifestyle Company Profile

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of hotels in China. The company operates a series of themed hotels, including music hotels, basketball hotels, and literary hotels catering to the various lifestyles across different age groups with varied interests. As of June 30, 2022, its hotel network covered 834 hotels spanning 151 cities in China, with a total of 96,969 hotel rooms, including 801 manachised hotels with a total of 91,911 manachised hotel rooms, as well as a pipeline of 343 hotels with a total of 37,795 rooms under development.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atour Lifestyle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atour Lifestyle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.