Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $790,000 Position in MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM)

Park Avenue Securities LLC trimmed its stake in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 163,167 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 5,010 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC owned approximately 0.40% of MFS Municipal Income Trust worth $790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust during the second quarter worth $41,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in MFS Municipal Income Trust in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in MFS Municipal Income Trust in the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust during the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in MFS Municipal Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.68% of the company’s stock.

MFS Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MFM opened at $5.27 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.25. MFS Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $4.66 and a 52-week high of $6.76.

MFS Municipal Income Trust Cuts Dividend

About MFS Municipal Income Trust

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 18th will be paid a $0.0175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 17th. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%.

MFS Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

