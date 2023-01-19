Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Trading Up 4.6%

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 4.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $128.10 and last traded at $128.02. Approximately 760,315 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 165,670,384 shares. The stock had previously closed at $122.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TSLA shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Tesla from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $350.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $235.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Global Equities Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.23.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $153.24 and its 200-day moving average is $223.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $406.66 billion, a PE ratio of 39.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $21.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.96 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.95, for a total transaction of $2,414,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,988 shares in the company, valued at $14,484,090.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.95, for a total transaction of $2,414,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,988 shares in the company, valued at $14,484,090.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,312 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total transaction of $233,627.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,442,600.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,172,833 shares of company stock worth $4,492,567,309. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tesla

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 224.1% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners increased its position in Tesla by 200.0% during the third quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 96 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in Tesla by 164.3% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 37 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the third quarter worth about $27,000. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.