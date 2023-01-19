Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR) Shares Up 5.1%

Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR – Get Rating) shot up 5.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as 2.46 and last traded at 2.46. 2,386 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 315,989 shares. The stock had previously closed at 2.34.

Separately, Grupo Santander lowered shares of Inter & Co, Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.80 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of 3.93.

The company’s fifty day moving average is 2.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is 2.95.

Inter & Co, Inc. ( NASDAQ:INTR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported -0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of 0.04 by -0.05. The company had revenue of 162.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 176.25 million. Equities analysts forecast that Inter & Co, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truxt Investmentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in Inter & Co, Inc. during the third quarter worth approximately $2,043,000. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new stake in Inter & Co, Inc. during the third quarter worth approximately $228,000. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. acquired a new stake in Inter & Co, Inc. during the third quarter worth approximately $8,541,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Inter & Co, Inc. during the third quarter worth approximately $9,986,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Inter & Co, Inc. during the second quarter worth approximately $349,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.29% of the company’s stock.

Inter & Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the banking, securities, insurance brokerage, marketplace, asset management, and services businesses. The company's Banking segment offers banking products and services, including checking accounts, cards, deposits, loans and advances, and other services.

