Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) Trading Up 4.4%

Shares of Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL – Get Rating) were up 4.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.46 and last traded at $9.46. Approximately 20,430 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,584,795 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GOGL shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Golden Ocean Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, September 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Golden Ocean Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Golden Ocean Group Trading Down 2.0 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.29.

Golden Ocean Group Cuts Dividend

Golden Ocean Group ( NASDAQ:GOGL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The shipping company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter. Golden Ocean Group had a return on equity of 29.95% and a net margin of 47.96%. The business had revenue of $195.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.50 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Golden Ocean Group Limited will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.10%. Golden Ocean Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.30%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,645 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 3,969 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 139.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 670,187 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,296,000 after acquiring an additional 390,850 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 90.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,379 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 12,026 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,736 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 2,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $197,000. Institutional investors own 37.16% of the company’s stock.

About Golden Ocean Group

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels comprising Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels worldwide. It owns and operates dry bulk vessels in the spot and time charter markets. The company transports bulk commodities, such as ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

