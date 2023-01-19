Braskem (NYSE:BAK) Shares Gap Down to $9.26

Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.26, but opened at $8.89. Braskem shares last traded at $8.99, with a volume of 11,480 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BAK shares. UBS Group lowered Braskem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Bradesco Corretora lowered Braskem from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Citigroup lowered Braskem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Scotiabank upgraded Braskem from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Bank of America cut Braskem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Braskem currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

Get Braskem alerts:

Braskem Stock Down 3.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.91, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.55.

Institutional Trading of Braskem

Braskem ( NYSE:BAK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.76). The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. Braskem had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 0.07%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Braskem S.A. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BAK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Braskem by 156.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Braskem by 1,640.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 9,136 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Braskem by 13.9% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Braskem in the second quarter valued at $160,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Braskem by 55.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 3,087 shares in the last quarter. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Braskem Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Braskem SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells thermoplastic resins. The company operates through three segments: Brazil, United States and Europe, and Mexico. The Brazil segment produces and sells chemicals, including ethylene, polymer and chemical grade propylene, butadiene, butene-1, benzene, toluene, and xylenes products; fuels, such as automotive gasoline, liquefied petroleum gas, ethyl tertiary-butyl ether, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether; intermediates, such as cumene; aliphatics, aromatics, and hydrogenated solvents; and specialties comprising isoprene, dicyclopentadiene, piperylene, nonene, tetramer, polyisobutylene, and hydrocarbon resins.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Braskem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braskem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.