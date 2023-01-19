Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) Trading 4% Higher

Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Get Rating) traded up 4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $45.45 and last traded at $45.40. 6,924 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,202,685 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.65.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Daqo New Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Daqo New Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.00.

Daqo New Energy Stock Down 6.4 %

The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.91 and a 200 day moving average of $55.03.

Daqo New Energy ( NYSE:DQ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $4.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.87 by ($2.69). The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Daqo New Energy had a net margin of 39.51% and a return on equity of 37.63%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post 27.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 1.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,015,084 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $319,279,000 after purchasing an additional 87,611 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,147,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,753,000 after purchasing an additional 19,268 shares during the last quarter. Tairen Capital Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 195.8% during the third quarter. Tairen Capital Ltd now owns 1,929,432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $102,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277,247 shares during the last quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 1,785.9% during the second quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 1,885,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $134,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 11.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,308,904 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $69,448,000 after purchasing an additional 139,133 shares during the last quarter.

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures in the People's Republic of China. Its products are used in ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

