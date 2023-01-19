Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) Shares Up 3.5%

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) shot up 3.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.89 and last traded at $6.89. 131,350 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 6,621,216 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on AQN. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $11.50 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 13th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Algonquin Power & Utilities presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.22.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Trading Down 3.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.29 and its 200 day moving average is $10.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Algonquin Power & Utilities

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.181 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This is a positive change from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.43%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,200.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 83.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 66.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. 41.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates as a diversified utility company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution and transmission utility assets. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Services Group, and Renewable Energy Group.

Featured Stories

