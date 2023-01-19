Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Trading Up 6.2%

Shares of Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Rating) were up 6.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $15.33 and last traded at $15.33. Approximately 1 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 3,158 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.43.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VALN. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Valneva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Valneva from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th.

Valneva Trading Down 1.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.61.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Valneva

Valneva ( NASDAQ:VALN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $1.47. The company had revenue of $157.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.52 million. On average, analysts forecast that Valneva SE will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Valneva in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Valneva by 85.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 7,664 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Valneva during the 1st quarter valued at $858,000. Finally, General American Investors Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Valneva during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,768,000. Institutional investors own 15.83% of the company’s stock.

Valneva Company Profile

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, focuses on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. Its commercial vaccines for travelers include IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing Enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium; and VLA2001, a vaccine candidate against SARS-CoV-2.

