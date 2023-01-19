HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 28,897 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 950,831 shares.The stock last traded at $66.04 and had previously closed at $67.52.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on HDFC Bank in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.58. The company has a market capitalization of $126.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.51, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 23.11%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GQG Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 1,376.7% in the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 12,417,079 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $682,892,000 after buying an additional 11,576,234 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 9,935,863 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $546,075,000 after buying an additional 793,115 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 1.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,587,089 shares of the bank’s stock worth $416,987,000 after purchasing an additional 115,239 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 8.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,103,748 shares of the bank’s stock worth $313,012,000 after purchasing an additional 402,245 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 57.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,838,182 shares of the bank’s stock worth $296,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757,638 shares during the period. 17.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits, and sweep-in facilities.

