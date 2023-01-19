Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 1,630 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 52,281 shares.The stock last traded at $6.80 and had previously closed at $6.89.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on OPRA shares. Cowen upped their price objective on Opera from $10.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Opera from $9.00 to $8.20 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Opera from $10.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st.

Get Opera alerts:

Opera Stock Up 1.2 %

The company has a market cap of $784.60 million, a P/E ratio of -8.88 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.06.

Opera Announces Dividend

Opera ( NASDAQ:OPRA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Opera had a negative return on equity of 8.39% and a negative net margin of 29.29%. The company had revenue of $85.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.99 million.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Investors of record on Monday, January 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 27th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OPRA. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Opera by 3,169.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 5,579 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Opera by 66.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Opera during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Opera by 36.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 5,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Opera by 61.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 14,406 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

About Opera

(Get Rating)

Opera Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and PC web browsers. It operates in two segments, Browser and News, and Other. The company offers mobile browser products, such as Opera Mini, Opera for Android and iOS, Opera GX Mobile, and Opera Touch; PC browsers, including Opera for Computers and Opera GX; and Opera News, an AI-powered personalized news discovery and aggregation service.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Opera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.