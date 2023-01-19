VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) Sees Large Volume Increase

VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 1,287 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 40,965 shares.The stock last traded at $50.79 and had previously closed at $50.97.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on VSEC shares. TheStreet raised shares of VSE from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of VSE from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of VSE from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of VSE in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of VSE from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

Get VSE alerts:

VSE Trading Down 3.9 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $636.16 million, a P/E ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 1.46.

VSE Announces Dividend

VSE ( NASDAQ:VSEC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. VSE had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 8.23%. The firm had revenue of $242.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.86 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that VSE Co. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 26th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 25th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. VSE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling at VSE

In other VSE news, Director Mark E. Ferguson III sold 2,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.12, for a total value of $111,256.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,611 shares in the company, valued at $521,212.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 17.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VSE

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in VSE by 5.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,120 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of VSE during the first quarter worth $59,000. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of VSE by 11.3% during the second quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC now owns 39,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of VSE by 22.0% during the second quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 219,660 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,255,000 after buying an additional 39,597 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VSE during the second quarter worth $142,000. 80.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VSE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified aftermarket products and services company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal and Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VSE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VSE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.