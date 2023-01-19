Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 41,967 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,276,149 shares.The stock last traded at $54.07 and had previously closed at $51.23.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on STNG shares. StockNews.com raised Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Scorpio Tankers from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. TheStreet raised Scorpio Tankers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Scorpio Tankers from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Scorpio Tankers from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.71.

Scorpio Tankers Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.47.

Scorpio Tankers Dividend Announcement

Scorpio Tankers ( NYSE:STNG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The shipping company reported $4.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $456.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.90 million. Scorpio Tankers had a return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 26.86%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post 12.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is 7.97%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Scorpio Tankers

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STNG. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Scorpio Tankers in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Scorpio Tankers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Scorpio Tankers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,082 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 108.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,882 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. 54.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Scorpio Tankers

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 18, 2022, the company's fleet consisted of 124 owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered-in tankers, including 42 LR2, 6 LR1, 62 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 6.2 years.

