iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 16,600 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 511,033 shares.The stock last traded at $40.54 and had previously closed at $40.17.

iShares Global Energy ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.32.

Institutional Trading of iShares Global Energy ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,432,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,744,000 after purchasing an additional 309,100 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares Global Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,957,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,220,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,129,000 after purchasing an additional 322,683 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF by 145.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 1,132,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,353,000 after purchasing an additional 670,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,194,000.

About iShares Global Energy ETF

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

