Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 1,302 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 39,416 shares.The stock last traded at $85.32 and had previously closed at $85.93.

Separately, Raymond James began coverage on Cambridge Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.83. The firm has a market cap of $640.91 million, a PE ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.50.

Cambridge Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CATC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The bank reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.03. Cambridge Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 29.12%. The firm had revenue of $46.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.10 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Cambridge Bancorp will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CATC. Polaris Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 565.2% during the 2nd quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 1,203,686 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,042,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022,729 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Cambridge Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $3,581,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Cambridge Bancorp by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 360,230 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,620,000 after buying an additional 39,717 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Cambridge Bancorp by 69.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 33,841 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,876,000 after buying an additional 13,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cambridge Bancorp by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 67,998 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,422,000 after buying an additional 11,786 shares during the last quarter. 49.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cambridge Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company that provides commercial and consumer banking, and investment management and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market, trust, and individual retirement accounts; and time and demand deposits, and certificates of deposit.

