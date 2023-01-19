Xos, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOS) Director George N. Mattson Purchases 100,000 Shares of Stock

Xos, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOS – Get Rating) Director George N. Mattson bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.98 per share, for a total transaction of $98,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 469,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $460,541.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ XOS opened at $1.00 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.24. Xos, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.43 and a 52-week high of $3.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 5.13 and a current ratio of 7.68. The stock has a market cap of $167.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 1.19.

XOS (NASDAQ:XOS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14). XOS had a negative return on equity of 55.05% and a negative net margin of 136.53%. The firm had revenue of $11.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.20 million. Analysts anticipate that Xos, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of XOS. State Street Corp boosted its position in XOS by 568.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,214,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032,492 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of XOS by 406.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 472,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 379,139 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in XOS during the 2nd quarter valued at $243,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in XOS during the 2nd quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in XOS by 1,011.3% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 56,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 63,137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on XOS. Benchmark lowered their price target on XOS from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on XOS from $2.80 to $2.40 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Northland Securities lowered their price target on XOS to $2.40 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on XOS to $2.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

Xos, Inc, a mobility solutions company, manufactures and sells battery-electric commercial vehicles. It offers a range of services to facilitate the transition of fleets to electric vehicles, including charging infrastructure, vehicle maintenance, financing, and service. The company was founded in 2020 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

