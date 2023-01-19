SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE) Sees Large Volume Increase

SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 23,227 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 661,800 shares.The stock last traded at $42.62 and had previously closed at $42.78.

SPDR S&P Insurance ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.51.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR S&P Insurance ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 21,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $624,868,000 after purchasing an additional 3,717 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Manor Financial LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Manor Financial LLC now owns 51,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 97,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,995,000 after acquiring an additional 8,148 shares during the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,615,000.

SPDR S&P Insurance ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Insurance ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The Fund invests all, but at least 80%, of its total assets in the securities comprising the Index. The Fund invests in all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

