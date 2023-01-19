Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL) CFO Sells $91,682.36 in Stock

Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 1,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.31, for a total value of $91,682.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,762 shares in the company, valued at $3,788,004.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Matthew Skaruppa also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 3rd, Matthew Skaruppa sold 5,000 shares of Duolingo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.45, for a total value of $352,250.00.

On Tuesday, November 15th, Matthew Skaruppa sold 1,804 shares of Duolingo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.31, for a total value of $134,055.24.

Duolingo Stock Performance

Shares of DUOL stock opened at $83.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of -51.99 and a beta of -0.29. Duolingo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.50 and a 52-week high of $113.36. The company has a quick ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.53.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Duolingo

Duolingo ( NYSE:DUOL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $96.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.15 million. Duolingo had a negative return on equity of 12.06% and a negative net margin of 18.65%. On average, equities analysts expect that Duolingo, Inc. will post -1.66 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in Duolingo in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,004,000. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in Duolingo by 81.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 9,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 4,425 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Duolingo in the 2nd quarter worth about $214,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in Duolingo by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Capital LLC acquired a new position in Duolingo in the 3rd quarter worth about $845,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DUOL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Duolingo from $102.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Duolingo from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Duolingo from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Duolingo from $119.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Duolingo from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.33.

Duolingo Company Profile

Duolingo, Inc develops a language-learning website and mobile app in the United States and China. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, Japanese, German, Italian, Chinese, Portuguese, and others. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

Further Reading

