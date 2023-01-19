Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Insider Craig Donato Sells 2,000 Shares

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) insider Craig Donato sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total value of $74,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,150,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,120,402.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Craig Donato also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 15th, Craig Donato sold 2,000 shares of Roblox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.33, for a total value of $58,660.00.

On Wednesday, November 23rd, Craig Donato sold 6,776 shares of Roblox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.80, for a total value of $215,476.80.

On Monday, November 21st, Craig Donato sold 7,674 shares of Roblox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total value of $231,294.36.

On Tuesday, November 15th, Craig Donato sold 2,000 shares of Roblox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.31, for a total value of $74,620.00.

RBLX stock opened at $35.76 on Thursday. Roblox Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.65 and a fifty-two week high of $80.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $19.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.09 and a beta of 1.53.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.14). Roblox had a negative net margin of 35.12% and a negative return on equity of 145.60%. The firm had revenue of $701.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.88 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Roblox Co. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RBLX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Roblox by 5.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 788,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,481,000 after buying an additional 39,203 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Roblox by 7.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Roblox by 949.3% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 20,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 18,150 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Roblox by 265.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 311,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,390,000 after buying an additional 226,029 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of Roblox by 62.0% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 92,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,277,000 after buying an additional 35,412 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Roblox from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays assumed coverage on Roblox in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Roblox from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup cut their target price on Roblox from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Roblox from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.15.

About Roblox

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

