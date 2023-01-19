Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 129,341 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 3,616,923 shares.The stock last traded at $2.06 and had previously closed at $2.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Amarin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $1.30 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com raised Amarin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Amarin from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.38.

Amarin Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $747.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.04 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amarin

Amarin ( NASDAQ:AMRN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $89.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.93 million. Amarin had a negative return on equity of 14.92% and a negative net margin of 21.72%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amarin Co. plc will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amarin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $351,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amarin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $262,000. Hayek Kallen Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Amarin by 70.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management now owns 285,220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 117,909 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Amarin by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 885,405 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after buying an additional 78,100 shares during the period. Finally, LCM Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Amarin by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 249,241 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

About Amarin

Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Germany, Canada, Lebanon, and the United Arab Emirates. Its lead product is VASCEPA, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid product, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

