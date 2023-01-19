Enghouse Systems Limited (TSE:ENGH) Director Paul James Stoyan Buys 2,400 Shares

Enghouse Systems Limited (TSE:ENGH – Get Rating) Director Paul James Stoyan bought 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$39.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$95,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 93,300 shares in the company, valued at C$3,708,675.

Enghouse Systems Trading Up 1.2 %

ENGH opened at C$39.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$33.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$31.67. Enghouse Systems Limited has a 1-year low of C$23.96 and a 1-year high of C$46.29. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16.

Get Enghouse Systems alerts:

Enghouse Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. Enghouse Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.95%.

Enghouse Systems Company Profile

Enghouse Systems Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops enterprise software solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interactive Management Group and Asset Management Group. The Interactive Management Group segment provides customer interaction software and services to facilitate remote work, enhance customer service, increase efficiency, and manage customer communications across various types of interactions, including voice, email, web chats, text, and video.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Enghouse Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enghouse Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.