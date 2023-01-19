NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS) Insider Kevin Yuann Sells 6,526 Shares of Stock

NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Rating) insider Kevin Yuann sold 6,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.23, for a total transaction of $66,760.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 199,664 shares in the company, valued at $2,042,562.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Kevin Yuann also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 12th, Kevin Yuann sold 1,500 shares of NerdWallet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total transaction of $14,955.00.

On Friday, December 2nd, Kevin Yuann sold 1,188 shares of NerdWallet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.94, for a total transaction of $15,372.72.

On Friday, November 11th, Kevin Yuann sold 1,500 shares of NerdWallet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.14, for a total transaction of $19,710.00.

NerdWallet Stock Performance

NASDAQ NRDS opened at $10.35 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.92 and its 200-day moving average is $10.45. NerdWallet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.07 and a 12-month high of $16.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $769.36 million, a P/E ratio of -24.64 and a beta of 1.96.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NerdWallet ( NASDAQ:NRDS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. NerdWallet had a negative net margin of 5.44% and a negative return on equity of 12.53%. The company had revenue of $142.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.39 million. Sell-side analysts predict that NerdWallet, Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of NerdWallet from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of NerdWallet from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of NerdWallet in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NerdWallet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.25.

Institutional Trading of NerdWallet

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in NerdWallet by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 73,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 19,052 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in NerdWallet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $308,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in NerdWallet by 90.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 10,900 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in NerdWallet by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 346,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,072,000 after acquiring an additional 82,464 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in NerdWallet by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,064,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,178,000 after acquiring an additional 924,147 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.22% of the company’s stock.

About NerdWallet

(Get Rating)

NerdWallet, Inc operates a digital platform that provides consumer-driven advice about personal finance by connecting individuals and small and mid-sized businesses with financial products providers. The company's platform offers guidance to consumers through educational content, tools and calculators, and product marketplaces, as well as NerdWallet app for various financial products, including credit cards, mortgages, insurance, SMB products, personal loans, banking, investing, and student loans.

