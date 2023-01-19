Pure Hydrogen Co. Limited (ASX:PH2) Insider Ronald (Ron) Prefontaine Purchases 1,000,000 Shares of Stock

Pure Hydrogen Co. Limited (ASX:PH2 – Get Rating) insider Ronald (Ron) Prefontaine purchased 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.07 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of A$70,000.00 ($48,611.11).
Pure Hydrogen Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 6.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.
Pure Hydrogen Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Procter & Gamble Earnings: A Gamble Worth Taking
- Stocks Slide, Economic Report Paints Gloomy Picture For Economy
- What does Nu Holdings Stock Have To Do With Warren Buffett?
- J.B. Hunt Gets A Flat, Logistic Companies Come Into Focus
- Is Intel Stock On The Verge Of Breaking Out?
Receive News & Ratings for Pure Hydrogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Hydrogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.