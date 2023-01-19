Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) VP Andrew C. Petrik Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.89, for a total value of $50,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 32,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,656,876.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE:CIEN opened at $51.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of 51.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.34. Ciena Co. has a 12 month low of $38.33 and a 12 month high of $71.06.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.53. Ciena had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 4.21%. The firm had revenue of $971.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $847.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Ciena’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CIEN. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Ciena by 0.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,296 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ciena by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,651 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Ciena by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,774 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Ciena by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,234 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ciena by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 45,697 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Ciena from $55.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Citigroup increased their price target on Ciena from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Ciena from $68.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Ciena from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Ciena from $60.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.06.

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, IP routing, and switching services.

