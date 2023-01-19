Comerica Bank Sells 877 Shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Comerica Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 877 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Primerica were worth $2,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of Primerica by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 24,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,955,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Primerica by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Primerica by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Primerica by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 112,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,393,000 after purchasing an additional 23,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Primerica by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 76,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,144,000 after buying an additional 9,440 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Primerica Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PRI opened at $149.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.06 and a beta of 1.20. Primerica, Inc. has a one year low of $110.22 and a one year high of $159.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.30.

Primerica Announces Dividend

Primerica ( NYSE:PRI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $673.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.99 million. Primerica had a return on equity of 22.96% and a net margin of 10.01%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Primerica, Inc. will post 10.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Primerica’s payout ratio is 31.03%.

Primerica announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 17th that permits the company to repurchase $375.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. William Blair lowered shares of Primerica from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Primerica from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 4,000 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.38, for a total transaction of $569,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,719,131.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Primerica news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.19, for a total value of $508,165.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 15,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,287,032.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.38, for a total value of $569,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,719,131.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,295,890. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Primerica Company Profile

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment underwrites individual term life insurance products.

