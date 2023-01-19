Insider Selling: National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) CEO Sells 2,100 Shares of Stock

National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) CEO Eric Howard Starkloff sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.86, for a total transaction of $98,406.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 283,478 shares in the company, valued at $13,283,779.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Eric Howard Starkloff also recently made the following trade(s):

Get National Instruments alerts:

On Tuesday, January 17th, Eric Howard Starkloff sold 1,200 shares of National Instruments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.40, for a total transaction of $65,280.00.

On Thursday, December 1st, Eric Howard Starkloff sold 900 shares of National Instruments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $37,800.00.

On Thursday, November 10th, Eric Howard Starkloff sold 800 shares of National Instruments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $32,000.00.

National Instruments Stock Up 0.9 %

NATI opened at $52.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.45. National Instruments Co. has a 1 year low of $29.81 and a 1 year high of $54.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.71. The company has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 50.00 and a beta of 1.09.

National Instruments Announces Dividend

National Instruments ( NASDAQ:NATI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. National Instruments had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 16.91%. The company had revenue of $427.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.71 million. Sell-side analysts expect that National Instruments Co. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on NATI. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of National Instruments in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of National Instruments from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. TheStreet raised shares of National Instruments from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of National Instruments from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of National Instruments from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.13.

Institutional Trading of National Instruments

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NATI. Amundi grew its position in National Instruments by 77.1% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 4,793,764 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $150,525,000 after acquiring an additional 2,087,386 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG purchased a new position in shares of National Instruments during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $23,423,000. Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of National Instruments by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 4,259,112 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,739,000 after buying an additional 568,002 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Instruments by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,107,752 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,547,000 after buying an additional 460,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leeward Investments LLC MA purchased a new position in shares of National Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $15,710,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

National Instruments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for National Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.