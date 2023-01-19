Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) Trading Down 8.4%

Shares of Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Rating) were down 8.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $12.64 and last traded at $12.83. Approximately 16,651 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,499,058 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on DADA shares. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Dada Nexus from $16.50 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Dada Nexus from $7.50 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th.

Dada Nexus Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dada Nexus

Dada Nexus ( NASDAQ:DADA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.02. Dada Nexus had a negative net margin of 28.88% and a negative return on equity of 30.01%. The business had revenue of $347.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.04 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Dada Nexus Limited will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TT International Asset Management LTD acquired a new position in Dada Nexus in the 3rd quarter worth $6,813,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Dada Nexus by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 850,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,021,000 after buying an additional 172,048 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Dada Nexus by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,569,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,153,000 after buying an additional 300,956 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Dada Nexus in the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Eschler Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in Dada Nexus by 893.2% in the 3rd quarter. Eschler Asset Management LLP now owns 467,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,213,000 after buying an additional 420,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.11% of the company’s stock.

About Dada Nexus

Dada Nexus Limited operates a platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in the People's Republic of China. It operates Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform that provides intra-city delivery and last-mile delivery services on an on-demand basis to chain merchants, small- and medium-sized enterprise merchants, and individual senders; and JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owner.

Featured Stories

