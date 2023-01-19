Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) Trading Down 8.5%

Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 8.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.38 and last traded at $4.39. Approximately 9,463 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 6,169,446 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.80.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Summit Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $895.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.49 and a beta of -0.97.

Summit Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SMMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. Summit Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 104.32% and a negative net margin of 1,012.41%. The firm had revenue of $5.68 million for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMMT. Hoylecohen LLC raised its stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 97.2% in the second quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 30,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $49,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 39.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 421,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 118,878 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $167,000. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 2.5% in the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 6,272,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,368,000 after acquiring an additional 154,598 shares in the last quarter. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat infectious diseases in the United States and Latin America. It conducts clinical programs focusing on Clostridioides difficile infection (CDI). The company's lead product candidate is ridinilazole, an orally administered small molecule antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of CDI.

