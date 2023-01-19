LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) Shares Down 7.8%

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 7.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.08 and last traded at $3.08. 6,062 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 938,790 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.34.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, CLSA upgraded shares of LexinFintech from a “reduce” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th.

Get LexinFintech alerts:

LexinFintech Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $557.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

LexinFintech ( NASDAQ:LX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $378.20 million for the quarter. LexinFintech had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 10.76%. Analysts expect that LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of LexinFintech by 2.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,485,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,511,000 after purchasing an additional 31,750 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in LexinFintech by 7.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,816,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,140,000 after purchasing an additional 318,874 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in LexinFintech by 3.2% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,229,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 38,467 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in LexinFintech by 10.0% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 240,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 21,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of LexinFintech by 36.5% during the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 57,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 15,321 shares in the last quarter. 14.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About LexinFintech

(Get Rating)

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, offers online consumer finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, an online consumption and consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase and personal installment loans, as well as provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; and Le Hua Card, a scenario-based lending.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LexinFintech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LexinFintech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.