QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) Stock Price Down 6.7%

Shares of QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) fell 6.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.72 and last traded at $7.74. 72,119 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 6,527,953 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on QS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered QuantumScape from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on QuantumScape in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut QuantumScape from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $12.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QuantumScape currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.86.

Get QuantumScape alerts:

QuantumScape Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 25.68 and a quick ratio of 25.68. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.83 and a beta of 5.27.

Insider Transactions at QuantumScape

QuantumScape ( NYSE:QS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.04). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Mohit Singh sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.63, for a total value of $64,855.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 302,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,305,457.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 57,843 shares of company stock valued at $441,626 in the last quarter. 13.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in QuantumScape by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 778,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,569,000 after purchasing an additional 72,570 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 78.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 4,975 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 14.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 65,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 8,253 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 18.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 20,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 10.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 88,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after acquiring an additional 8,342 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.09% of the company’s stock.

QuantumScape Company Profile

(Get Rating)

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for QuantumScape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuantumScape and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.