Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Sells 1,249,059 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 99.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,647 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,249,059 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LOW. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter worth $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 56.0% during the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 142 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 67.9% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 220 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 114.3% during the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $209.52 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $205.89 and its 200-day moving average is $198.03. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.12 and a 52 week high of $241.16. The company has a market capitalization of $130.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.16.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.16. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 103.72% and a net margin of 6.97%. The business had revenue of $23.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 41.14%.

Insider Activity at Lowe’s Companies

In related news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 57,629 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total value of $12,179,889.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,690,176.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $159.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $229.12.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

