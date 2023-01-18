Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Increases Stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,096 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in American International Group by 20.9% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,110 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in American International Group by 1.1% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,667 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in American International Group by 18.5% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,429 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management raised its position in American International Group by 6.9% during the second quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 3,490 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its holdings in American International Group by 2.2% in the second quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 10,639 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. 89.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American International Group Stock Performance

Shares of American International Group stock opened at $63.78 on Wednesday. American International Group, Inc. has a one year low of $47.05 and a one year high of $65.73. The company has a market cap of $47.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.79, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.12.

American International Group Announces Dividend

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.07. American International Group had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 23.33%. The firm had revenue of $11.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.50 billion. On average, research analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on AIG shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on American International Group in a report on Monday, November 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on American International Group from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on American International Group in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American International Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of American International Group in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American International Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.75.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

Further Reading

