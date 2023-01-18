Tobam Sells 191 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Tobam reduced its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 270 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 191 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in KLA were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KLA during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Win Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of KLA by 61.4% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 87.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get KLA alerts:

Insider Transactions at KLA

In other news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 3,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,911,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KLA Stock Down 1.0 %

KLA stock opened at $415.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $58.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.36. KLA Co. has a 1-year low of $250.20 and a 1-year high of $438.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $387.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $352.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $7.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.22 by $0.84. KLA had a net margin of 33.28% and a return on equity of 120.41%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. Research analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 24.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KLA Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on KLAC. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of KLA from $350.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of KLA from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of KLA to $374.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of KLA from $289.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of KLA from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KLA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $378.94.

About KLA

(Get Rating)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.