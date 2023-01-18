Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,959 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,006 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $2,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy during the first quarter worth about $1,257,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Eversource Energy by 16.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,130,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,716,000 after acquiring an additional 158,844 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in Eversource Energy by 8.5% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 7,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Eversource Energy by 1.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 153,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,510,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Eversource Energy by 76.9% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 133,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,763,000 after acquiring an additional 57,995 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy stock opened at $83.73 on Wednesday. Eversource Energy has a 12-month low of $70.54 and a 12-month high of $94.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.16 billion, a PE ratio of 20.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.02). Eversource Energy had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.6375 per share. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.59%.

Several research firms have commented on ES. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Eversource Energy to $99.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Eversource Energy to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eversource Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.80.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

