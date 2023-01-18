Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 1,873 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,873 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $5,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Waterfront Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 15.7% during the third quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 5,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 102.5% during the 3rd quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 3,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the third quarter valued at about $16,390,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Hilton Worldwide by 5.9% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 308,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,181,000 after acquiring an additional 17,049 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hilton Worldwide

In other news, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 5,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.08, for a total value of $794,809.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,439,929.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hilton Worldwide Stock Performance

HLT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $150.00 to $147.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $171.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Hilton Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $153.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hilton Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.54.

Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $136.19 on Wednesday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.41 and a fifty-two week high of $167.99. The stock has a market cap of $36.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $134.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.30.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.06. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 139.79% and a net margin of 13.15%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. On average, analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, November 11th that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 6.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.58%.

Hilton Worldwide Profile

(Get Rating)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

Featured Stories

