Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Position Boosted by Aptus Capital Advisors LLC

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,724 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $1,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HLT. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 2.9% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 53,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,958,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 224.3% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,359,000 after purchasing an additional 14,643 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 20.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 181,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,293,000 after purchasing an additional 30,829 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 5.9% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 308,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,181,000 after acquiring an additional 17,049 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 7.6% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 99,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,159,000 after acquiring an additional 7,004 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $171.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Hilton Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $153.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $120.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.54.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Down 0.5 %

HLT opened at $136.19 on Wednesday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.41 and a 12-month high of $167.99. The stock has a market cap of $36.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.37, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $134.00 and a 200-day moving average of $129.30.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.06. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 139.79% and a net margin of 13.15%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 15.58%.

Hilton Worldwide declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, November 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 6.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 5,555 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.08, for a total transaction of $794,809.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,439,929.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

