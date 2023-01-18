Hoertkorn Richard Charles Cuts Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Hoertkorn Richard Charles reduced its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,510 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Chevron makes up approximately 1.3% of Hoertkorn Richard Charles’ portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Hoertkorn Richard Charles’ holdings in Chevron were worth $2,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its position in Chevron by 85.1% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 159,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,908,000 after buying an additional 73,141 shares during the period. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 25.2% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 4.7% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 40,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 43.5% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,837 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Chevron by 13.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,068,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $336,830,000 after purchasing an additional 250,840 shares during the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $199.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.67.

In other news, Director Alice P. Gast sold 2,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.44, for a total value of $485,564.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,964 shares in the company, valued at $3,941,220.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, EVP James William Johnson sold 143,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.30, for a total transaction of $25,723,453.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Alice P. Gast sold 2,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.44, for a total transaction of $485,564.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,941,220.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 293,563 shares of company stock worth $53,186,421. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE CVX opened at $180.49 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $349.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $177.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.72. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $122.84 and a 12-month high of $189.68.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.54. Chevron had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The business had revenue of $66.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.96 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 19.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 32.31%.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

