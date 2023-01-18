The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,137 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises 0.9% of Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Home Depot in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Home Depot by 119.5% in the second quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 90 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at $27,000. First Personal Financial Services boosted its stake in Home Depot by 81.1% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on HD. Raymond James downgraded shares of Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. MKM Partners decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $330.00 to $312.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $286.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $366.00 to $329.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $341.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

Home Depot Trading Down 1.1 %

In other news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total value of $622,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,928 shares in the company, valued at $1,222,747.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total value of $622,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,928 shares in the company, valued at $1,222,747.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Paula Santilli purchased 1,583 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $315.80 per share, for a total transaction of $499,911.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,911.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $327.53 on Wednesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $264.51 and a 12-month high of $374.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16. The stock has a market cap of $335.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $319.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $301.67.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $0.13. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a negative return on equity of 3,656.69%. The company had revenue of $38.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.92 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.81%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

