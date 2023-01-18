937 Shares in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Acquired by James J. Burns & Company LLC

James J. Burns & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 937 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,582 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 62,508 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $17,144,000 after acquiring an additional 4,419 shares during the period. Clarus Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 1,572 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,784 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 10,600 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,907,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on HD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Home Depot from $347.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Cowen upped their price target on Home Depot from $350.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Home Depot from $366.00 to $329.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com cut Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Home Depot from $400.00 to $382.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $341.24.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $327.53 on Wednesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $264.51 and a 1-year high of $374.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $319.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $301.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $335.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.95.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $0.13. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,656.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $38.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.81%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total transaction of $622,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,222,747.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Home Depot news, Director Paula Santilli purchased 1,583 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $315.80 per share, with a total value of $499,911.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,911.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total value of $622,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,928 shares in the company, valued at $1,222,747.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

