Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Trims Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 905,402 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 28,530 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Chevron were worth $130,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 600.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,786,295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $837,740,000 after buying an additional 4,960,475 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 62.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,343,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,642,325,000 after buying an additional 4,354,660 shares in the last quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Chevron by 3,518.8% in the 2nd quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,151,915 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $311,555,000 after buying an additional 2,092,450 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Chevron by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,569,692 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,964,620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Chevron by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,405,192 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $927,344,000 after acquiring an additional 592,981 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $180.49 on Wednesday. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $122.84 and a 12-month high of $189.68. The company has a market cap of $349.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $177.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.72.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.54. Chevron had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 14.36%. The firm had revenue of $66.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 19.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 32.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In other Chevron news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $5,830,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Chevron news, EVP James William Johnson sold 143,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.30, for a total value of $25,723,453.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $5,830,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 293,563 shares of company stock valued at $53,186,421 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on CVX shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Chevron from $199.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on Chevron from $196.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Chevron in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen boosted their price target on Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Chevron from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.67.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

