Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,743 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,473 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $2,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LH. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the third quarter worth $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 91.4% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 111 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the second quarter worth $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the second quarter valued at $33,000. 89.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $296.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $290.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $308.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Laboratory Co. of America has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.13.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE LH opened at $254.76 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $237.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $234.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52 week low of $200.32 and a 52 week high of $290.20. The company has a market capitalization of $22.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 1.05.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $4.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.71 by ($0.03). Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 11.51%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 1,116 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.67, for a total transaction of $259,659.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,687 shares in the company, valued at $1,555,864.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a global life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.