NorthRock Partners LLC Invests $218,000 in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,581 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of American International Group by 2.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,562,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,051,376,000 after purchasing an additional 473,756 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of American International Group by 14.4% in the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 9,109,926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $466,068,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146,973 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of American International Group by 1.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,494,508 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $280,934,000 after acquiring an additional 62,214 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of American International Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,005,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $314,187,000 after acquiring an additional 63,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American International Group by 175.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,371,929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $167,551,000 after acquiring an additional 2,148,227 shares during the last quarter. 89.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American International Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AIG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of American International Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of American International Group in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of American International Group in a research report on Monday, November 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of American International Group from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of American International Group in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.75.

American International Group Price Performance

AIG stock opened at $63.78 on Wednesday. American International Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.05 and a 52 week high of $65.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.12.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. American International Group had a net margin of 23.33% and a return on equity of 7.33%. The business had revenue of $11.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.50 billion. Analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American International Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.61%.

American International Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.