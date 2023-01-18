NorthRock Partners LLC Makes New $222,000 Investment in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cummins by 77.0% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. CNB Bank grew its position in shares of Cummins by 65.2% during the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cummins news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 1,060 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.86, for a total transaction of $248,951.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,839,491.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 1,060 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.86, for a total transaction of $248,951.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,839,491.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Leo Allen Bruno V. Di sold 950 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.30, for a total value of $237,785.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,431 shares in the company, valued at $1,859,979.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,348 shares of company stock valued at $26,034,039 in the last three months. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cummins Price Performance

CMI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cummins from $222.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Cummins from $221.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Cummins from $266.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Cummins to $247.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Cummins to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.25.

CMI opened at $249.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $35.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $244.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $227.17. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $184.27 and a 1 year high of $254.47.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.88 by ($1.67). The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.96 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 22.48% and a net margin of 7.32%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 16.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cummins

(Get Rating)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.