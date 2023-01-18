Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Cuts Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $2,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Lewis Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 0.8% during the third quarter. Lewis Capital Management LLC now owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Cummins by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors grew its stake in Cummins by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in Cummins by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its stake in Cummins by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 13,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Cummins from $221.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Cummins to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Cummins to $247.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Cummins from $222.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cummins has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

Cummins Trading Down 1.4 %

In related news, Director Leo Allen Bruno V. Di sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.30, for a total value of $237,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,431 shares in the company, valued at $1,859,979.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Cummins news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 1,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.86, for a total transaction of $248,951.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,839,491.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Leo Allen Bruno V. Di sold 950 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.30, for a total transaction of $237,785.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,859,979.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 105,348 shares of company stock worth $26,034,039 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CMI opened at $249.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $244.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $227.17. The company has a market capitalization of $35.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.04. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $184.27 and a 12 month high of $254.47.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.88 by ($1.67). The business had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.96 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 22.48% and a net margin of 7.32%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 16.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Profile

(Get Rating)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.