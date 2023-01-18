NorthRock Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

NorthRock Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 256.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,632 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 239.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,171,621 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $355,690,000 after buying an additional 1,532,582 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 198.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 939,768 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $153,925,000 after purchasing an additional 625,326 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 861,098 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $536,041,000 after purchasing an additional 8,994 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 804,072 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $397,164,000 after purchasing an additional 25,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 209.2% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 584,883 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $95,804,000 after purchasing an additional 395,751 shares during the last quarter. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $142.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $153.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.36. The company has a market capitalization of $42.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -287.83, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.15. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.22 and a fifty-two week high of $213.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The network technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 5.02% and a negative net margin of 2.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 15,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.88, for a total transaction of $2,125,027.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 619,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,145,864.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 15,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.88, for a total value of $2,125,027.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 619,266 shares in the company, valued at $84,145,864.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.00, for a total value of $224,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 127,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,111,714. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 299,930 shares of company stock worth $48,677,038. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on PANW. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $238.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $207.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $209.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.31.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

